South Africa have suffered a blow to their batting line-up after it emerged that key top order batsman Rassie van der Dussen will not play in the third and final ODI against Pakistan at SuperSport Park on Wednesday due to injury.

Team management confirmed before the start of play in Centurion that the 32-eyar-old Van der Dussen has been ruled out of the series-deciding match with a grade one left quadriceps muscle strain.

Van der Dussen joins Quinton de Kock‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ Anrich Nortje‚ Lungi Ngidi and David Miller who are unavailable for the rest of the Pakistan tour due to their commitments in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“The Proteas medical team will evaluate and assess his progress as the T20 series approaches and make a final call on his participation in due course‚” Cricket SA said in a statement.

Pakistan did not have too many disruptions as they already knew that their all-rounder Shadab Khan will not be available after he sustained a toe injury. Khan's toe will need four-week rehabilitation.

Meanwhile‚ South African captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat first in a match where the likes of Aiden Markram‚ Janneman Malan‚ JJ Smuts‚ Kyle Verrayne and Heinrich Klaasen will be in the spotlight.

With ball in hand‚ Proteas will pin their hopes on the likes of Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Keshav Maharaj‚ Daryn Dupavillon‚ Beuran Hendricks‚ Lutho Sipamla in the absence of Rabada‚ Nortje and Ngidi.

South Africa: Aiden Markram‚ Janneman Malan‚ JJ Smuts‚ Temba Bavuma(c)‚ Kyle Verreynne‚ Heinrich Klaasen(w)‚ Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Keshav Maharaj‚ Daryn Dupavillon‚ Beuran Hendricks‚ Lutho Sipamla

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq‚ Fakhar Zaman‚ Babar Azam(c)‚ Mohammad Rizwan‚ Sarfaraz Ahmed(w)‚ Mohammad Nawaz‚ Faheem Ashraf‚ Hasan Ali‚ Shaheen Afridi‚ Usman Qadir‚ Haris Rauf