Cricket

England tipped to win the T20 World Cup

By Reuters - 12 March 2021 - 07:49
Virat Kohli of India bats during a India Net Session at Narendra Modi Stadium on March 09, 2021 in Ahmedabad, India.
Virat Kohli of India bats during a India Net Session at Narendra Modi Stadium on March 09, 2021 in Ahmedabad, India.
Image: Surjeet Yadav

Ahmedabad - Rivals are wary of England's strength and Eoin Morgan's men are the favourites to win the Twenty20 World Cup this year, India captain Virat Kohli said yesterday.

The teams will clash today in the first of a five-match Twenty20 series in Ahmedabad, which assumes more importance coming in a World Cup year.

Morgan and his deputy Jos Buttler have said India, host of the tournament in October-November, would be the favourites to win a second World Twenty20 title.

Kohli, however, believes Morgan's side, who won the 50-overs World Cup two years ago, deserve that tag.

"I think it's England who will be the team to beat," the 32-year-old told a news conference.

"They are the number one side in the world and the prime focus will be on them in this World Cup.

"All the other teams will be wary of the strengths that they bring onto the park and every other team would agree with what I say.

"It's England who are the favourites and that will not change regardless of how they think."

Inaugural 2007 champions India will certainly have their own ambition.

Kohli has at his disposal such an abundance of Twenty20 talents that someone like veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin continues to sit out of the 20-overs squad.

"Washington (Sundar) has been doing really well for us. So you cannot have two players of the same discipline playing for the same spot," Kohli explained.

"Unless Washy has a drastically horrible season and things go south for him... where would you add Ash in the team when someone like Washington already does that job for the team?"

Kohli also confirmed Shikhar Dhawan would remain the team's third opener, with KL Rahul partnering Rohit Sharma at the top.

"KL and Rohit have been consistently performing at the top of the order for us and those two would start," he said.

"In a situation where Rohit takes a rest, or KL has a niggle or something likes that, Shikhar obviously comes in as the third opener." 

Dean Elgar new Proteas Test captain and Temba Bavuma to oversee ODIs and T20

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have announced Dean Elgar as the new Proteas Test captain and Temba Bavuma will oversee the ODIs and T20s.
Sport
1 week ago

T20 Challenge a chance to play for Proteas contracts‚ says Smith

The Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 Challenge packed with a strong contingent of Proteas players will start in a bio-secure bubble in Durban on Friday ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
What you need to know about SA vaccine rollout
X