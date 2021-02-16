Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has granted a request from the Cricket SA (CSA) interim board to have its tenure extended by a further two months.

Mthethwa imposed the interim board on CSA on October 30 last year and appointed it for three months to restore stakeholder and public confidence in the organisation.

The interim board was initially rejected by the CSA members council‚ the organisation’s highest decision-making body. But after a dressing down from the minister the members council eventually relented‚ and the interim board was formally incorporated as board of directors on November 15.

Monday February 15 officially marked the end of the board’s tenure. Mthethwa said he met the CSA interim board on Monday to take stock of progress made towards the completion of their mandate.

Mthethwa said‚ having consulted the CSA members council‚ he was persuaded that the extension was the best decision for cricket.

The minister said one of the mitigating factors for the extension was to allow the interim board to finalise ongoing disciplinary proceedings against suspended senior executives.

Kugandrie Govender was suspended as acting CEO in December along with company secretary Welsh Gwaza over allegations of misconduct.