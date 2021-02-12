Smith 'grateful to the PCB': Pakistan to tour South Africa

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that Pakistan will be coming to South Africa for an expanded limited overs tour comprising of three ODIs and four T20s in April.

The tour will run from April 2 to April 16 with Pakistan arriving in the country on March 26. The matches will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion and the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Pakistan will enter a bio-secure environment (BSE) in Gauteng and follow all the necessary Covid-19 health and safety protocols before commencing with inter-squad training.

This tour closes the gap that was opened by the widely-criticised decision by Australia earlier this month to postpone their scheduled three-match Test series against the Proteas in South Africa in March and April.