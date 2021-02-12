Smith 'grateful to the PCB': Pakistan to tour South Africa
Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that Pakistan will be coming to South Africa for an expanded limited overs tour comprising of three ODIs and four T20s in April.
The tour will run from April 2 to April 16 with Pakistan arriving in the country on March 26. The matches will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion and the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.
Pakistan will enter a bio-secure environment (BSE) in Gauteng and follow all the necessary Covid-19 health and safety protocols before commencing with inter-squad training.
This tour closes the gap that was opened by the widely-criticised decision by Australia earlier this month to postpone their scheduled three-match Test series against the Proteas in South Africa in March and April.
“We are delighted to finally confirm the dates and full schedule for Pakistan’s white-ball tour to South Africa‚” said CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith.
“Pakistan has proved their status over the years as one of the most dangerous limited-overs teams and I’m sure they will give the Proteas a stern test on the Highveld.
“We will also have the much-anticipated ‘Betway Pink ODI’ take place during the tour and that is something further to look forward to for the players‚ the fans and all those associated with this iconic day.
“We are grateful to the PCB for agreeing to our request within a short period of time to increase the length of the trip by adding in a fourth T20‚ which will give us some much-needed additional international content.”
PCB director of international cricket Zakir Khan added: “We are delighted to help assist our fellow member countries in their plight to survive. We all have a collective responsibility to look after the game and its welfare together as ICC Members.
“South Africa and Pakistan's relationship is a long-standing and mutually valued one‚ and it was an easy decision for us to accommodate their request. We’re all looking forward to a successful tour.”
The series starts with the first ODI on April 2 in Centurion and it will be followed up by the Pink Day ODI at the Wanderers two days later (April 4) with the last match taking place on April 7 in Centurion.
The first two T20 matches will take place on April 10 and 12 at the Wanderers and they will be followed by the last two games on April 14 and 16 at SuperSport Park.
Pakistan tour full schedule:
1st ODI (SuperSport Park‚ April 2)
2nd ODI: Wanderers‚ April 4)
3rd ODI: (SuperSport‚ April 7)
1st T20: (Johannesburg‚ April 10)
2nd T20: (Johannesburg‚ April 12)
3rd T20: (SuperSport Park‚ 14 April)
4th T20: (SuperSport Park‚ April 16)