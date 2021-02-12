South Africa captain Heinrich Klaasen has said that they let themselves down by losing key wickets in the middle overs in their narrow and exciting three-run loss to Pakistan in the first T20 on Thursday.

After they were set a target of 170 to win at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore‚ the Proteas started their chase with openers Reeza Hendricks and Janneman Malan laying a solid foundation with a partnership of 53‚ but the middle order collapsed.

South Africa’s momentum was seriously affected when they lost the wickets of David Miller (6) Klaasen (12)‚ Hendricks (54) and Andile Phehlukwayo (14) during crucial stages of the match.

“Definitely‚ four runs for two wickets didn’t help in the middle phase‚” Klaasen said‚ referring to the dismissals of Hendricks and Phehlukwayo that came in quick succession.

“They put us on the back foot especially chasing a score of 170. I thought they were about 10 runs short and I was quite pleased with their score.

“But in that situation‚ I thought we went four overs for 20 runs and two wickets down and that put us under pressure massively. So‚ hopefully in the next game we can raise the intensity in the middle phase and we can go over the line.”