Boucher: Proteas captaincy issue will be resolved after Pakistan tour

South Africa coach Mark Boucher has confirmed that a decision on the touchy Proteas captaincy issue will be sorted out once and for all when they return from their tour of Pakistan.

The Proteas are currently playing in the second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi with Quinton de Kock as stand-in captain after he came in when Faf du Plessis stepped down from the role in February last year.

In his short stint as stand-in captain De Kock led Proteas to a 2-0 series whitewash over Sri Lanka and South Africa are currently 1-0 down to Pakistan in their two-match series.

“He has been given the extra burden of being captain – that can be tough and it is something that he is not used to‚” Boucher said‚ adding that there is no need for people to panic about the situation.

“The good side of that is that when we get back home after this tour we have a bit of time now before our next Test series.