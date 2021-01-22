The batting line-up of Dean Elgar‚ Aiden Markram‚ Rassie van der Dussen‚ Faf du Plessis‚ Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma is stable and experienced‚ but there have been questions of lack of consistency.

“I looked at the squad against Sri Lanka and I looked at our bowling attack on day one and you realised there is a lot of work‚ development and growth that needs to happen‚” said Smith.

“It is a very young squad with potential and with that it’s going to come with elements of learning and ups and downs. Yes we want our team to win as much as possible but I wouldn’t say that is the defining thing for me this season.

“I would like to answer a few questions in my head‚ and I think it’s the same with the selectors and coaching staff‚ around the potential that we have to move forward. The type of players that are going put their hands up over the next few months.

“There’s going to be a number of opportunities to a number of players because of Covid-19 bubbles and the challenges we are going to face around waiting periods and getting cricket played. There are going to be more opportunities available to play than maybe in the past.