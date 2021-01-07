With the ICC men’s T20 World Cup in India looming in October‚ Kyle Abbott has said he has no immediate plans for a return to the Proteas fold after he became the first Kolpak player since Brexit to come back to South Africa to play domestically.

The 33-year-old Empangeni-born cricketer signed for the Titans on Wednesday for the remainder of the season in a move that makes the right-arm fast-medium bowler available for selection for the national team.

“To be quite honest‚ at the moment‚ it [the return to the national team] is not in my immediate view‚” said Abbott in his first interaction with the media after joining the Centurion franchise.

Abbott played hardly any form of cricket last year and admitted that he is finding it difficult to regain full sharpness.

“It is proving quite difficult at the moment I must admit and‚ although the body has had a nice rest‚ it has been quite difficult getting back to that sort of competitive edge‚ I suppose. So that’s where I am at the moment.

“So at the moment my objective is to get back playing professionally and get back to that level [of fitness] that I was [a few years ago].