Lions left-arm fast bowler Beuran Hendricks has been reinstated in the South African Test squad for the second and final Test match against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Hendricks and Keegan Petersen were withdrawn from South Africa’s squad ahead of the Boxing Day Test against Sri Lanka in Centurion‚ which South Africa won by an innings and 45 runs on Tuesday.

The Proteas’ team management confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Hendricks successfully completed thorough Covid-19 and pre-bio-save environment (BSE) entry protocols and he joined the rest of the team on Tuesday evening.

The left-arm seamer will begin training with the team with immediate effect ahead of the start of the second Test on Sunday.

In other team news‚ Migael Pretorius has been released from the BSE due to a muscle injury to his right shoulder.

The South African team management said on Wednesday afternoon that the bowler‚ who is the leading wicket-taker in the 4-Day domestic series with 19 scalps from five matches‚ will go back to the Knights for rehabilitation.

South Africa are currently 1-0 up in the two-match series.

Proteas Test Squad: Quinton de Kock (captain‚ Titans)‚ Temba Bavuma (Lions)‚ Aiden Markram (Titans)‚ Faf du Plessis (Titans)‚ Dean Elgar (Titans)‚ Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins)‚ Lungi Ngidi (Titans)‚ Kagiso Rabada (Lions)‚ Rassie van der Dussen (Lions)‚ Anrich Nortje (Warriors)‚ Glenton Stuurman (Warriors)‚ Dwaine Pretorius (Lions)‚ Sarel Erwee (Dolphins)‚ Wiaan Mulder (Lions)‚ Kyle Verreynne (Cobras)‚ Beuran Hendricks (Lions)‚ Lutho Sipamla (Lions)‚ Raynard van Tonder (Knights)