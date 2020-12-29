When lunch was called on the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park‚ SA needed two wickets to beat Sri Lanka and take a 1-0 lead in this two-match series that will end at the Wanderers next week.

When they return for the second session‚ the Proteas will be looking to quickly wrap up the Sri Lankan tailenders before they overhaul the 77-run deficit that will force SA to bat again.

In their second innings‚ Sri Lanka will resume after lunch on 148/7 and still trailing SA by 77 runs but they are staring down the barrel as the remaining batters have injury concerns.

Sri Lanka started their second innings on Monday afternoon with a deficit of 225 runs and they lost Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis during the third session and wickets continued on day four.

Damage on Tuesday was started by Wiaan Mulder who claimed the early wickets of Dinesh Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella‚ while Kusal Perera was the victim of the speed of Anrich Nortje.

Sipamla joined the party by removing Danush Shanaka having scored six runs when he was caught by Quinton de Kock and Hasaranga was run out by a combination of Mulder and Maharaj on the stroke of lunch.

- TimesLIVE

