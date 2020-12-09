Cricket

Australia opener David Warner ruled out of first test against India

By Reuters - 09 December 2020 - 10:25
David Warner will be crossing fingers that he is fit for the second test in Melbourne.
David Warner will be crossing fingers that he is fit for the second test in Melbourne.
Image: Jon Super/Pool via REUTERS

Australia opening batsman David Warner has been ruled out of the first test against India in Adelaide and will target a possible return for the second Boxing Day test in Melbourne.

The news was announced by Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday.

Warner, who injured his adductor muscle during the second one-day international against India, will remain in Sydney to continue his rehabilitation while the majority of the Australia squad travel to Adelaide on Wednesday, CA said in a statement. 

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
X