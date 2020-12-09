Australia opener David Warner ruled out of first test against India
Australia opening batsman David Warner has been ruled out of the first test against India in Adelaide and will target a possible return for the second Boxing Day test in Melbourne.
The news was announced by Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday.
Warner, who injured his adductor muscle during the second one-day international against India, will remain in Sydney to continue his rehabilitation while the majority of the Australia squad travel to Adelaide on Wednesday, CA said in a statement.