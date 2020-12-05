Cricket

SA, England ODI series to go ahead

By Reuters - 05 December 2020 - 14:23
The ODI series between the Proteas and England will start in Paarl on Sunday.
The ODI series between the Proteas and England will start in Paarl on Sunday.
Image: Ashley Vlotman

The One-Day International series between South Africa and England will start in Paarl on Sunday after the host's squad returned a full set of negative results in their latest round of coronavirus testing, officials have confirmed.

The series due to start on Friday had been thrown into doubt after a South African player tested positive in their bio-secure hotel environment during mandatory testing on Thursday, with the first match at Newlands postponed an hour before its start.

England expressed concern over the strength of the bio-secure environment after the positive result, while a South African team investigation has not yet shown how the unnamed player caught the virus.

"The entire Proteas team has returned negative results from the Covid-19 tests that were conducted yesterday evening in Cape Town ahead of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series," Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement.

"The series opener will get underway as scheduled at Boland Park on Sunday at 1000 hours."

Covid-19 strikes again! Proteas vs England ODI the latest casualty

Covid-19 has struck again‚ but scalping an even bigger victim this time as the first one-day international (ODI) between South Africa and England ...
Sport
1 day ago

More questions to be asked of SA’s bowling in the three-match ODI series against England

South Africa’s bowling came under intense scrutiny after England made light work of what should have been a steep chase in Tuesday’s third T20 at ...
Sport
2 days ago

Proteas Test captain for the incoming series against Sri Lanka this month to be announced next week

Cricket South Africa (CSA) convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang has confirmed that the Proteas Test captain and the squad for the incoming series ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
X