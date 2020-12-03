Cricket South Africa (CSA) convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang has confirmed that the Proteas Test captain and the squad for the incoming series against Sri Lanka this month will be announced next week.

Faf du Plessis stepped down as Proteas Test captain with immediate effect in February and the new leader will start with the Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests in Centurion and Wanderers respectively.

Du Plessis led South Africa in 36 Tests where Proteas won 18 and lost 15. But the team fared better in white ball cricket under his leadership as they won 28 out 39 ODIs and 23 out of 37 T20s.

“I am sure that the Test captaincy and the squad will be announced soon‚” said Mpitsang‚ who has been in the job for just over a month since he took over from Linda Zondi as convenor of selectors.

“I am sure we will probably do both at the same time because I think it is fair. We have discussed it‚ so you will know soon who the new Test captain is.

"There have been a few guys‚ some have sort of raised their hands in the media‚ but we have discussed the issue and you will hear soon enough who that guy is.”

Director of cricket Graeme Smith has already ruled out T20 and ODI captain Quinton de Kock for the role‚ leaving the likes of Temba Bavuma‚ Dean Elgar‚ Aiden Markram‚ Rassie van der Dussen‚ Keshav Maharaj and Rassie van der Dussen in the running.

Mpitsang also said it is unfair to criticize De Kock for the 3-0 T20 series whitewash by England in Cape Town.

“I think it is unfair to criticize Quinny (De Kock) and his captaincy because I think he has done a superb job so far for SA‚" Mpitsang.

"We have had a few challenges regarding the all-rounders being unavailable for selection‚ but a guy like George Linde has stepped up and filled that role nicely.

“There were moments in the first game against England where I felt that we could have won‚ but unfortunately things didn’t go our way.

"In the second match‚ I thought the guys fought hard to push a game like that into the final over against a team like England‚ [so] we did okay.

“I know the team could have reflected on how they batted‚ but in the final match we were not in a good position. We got to a very competitive total on conditions that both teams thought they might be difficult.

“But again‚ England just showed you how a strong team they are. They are experienced and they believe in the brand of cricket that they play.

"There [is a lot to learning] out of that.

"It was always going to be a test‚ especially having not played ODI cricket and not having been a squad away from each other for so long. At least now we can see where we are as a team and try to rectify all of that.”