The Proteas may have decided not to take the knee during the limited-overs series against England but senior member of the team Kagiso Rabada has said the Black Lives Matter movement will always occupy a special place in his heart.

The series starts at Newlands on Friday and the Proteas will not kneel down before each of the six matches against the 50-overs world champions - three Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs between November 27 and December 10.

Head coach Mark Boucher told the media last week that his team would not take the knee in support of the global social justice movement that has elicited mixed responses across the globe.

Instead‚ said Boucher‚ the Proteas have chosen to wear black armbands in support of the fight against gender-based violence and in commemoration of those who succumbed to the deadly Covid-19.

Rabada was coy when asked to make clear his stance on the team’s decision not to take the knee.

Where do you stand on the issue of kneeling‚ asked a reporter during a virtual interaction with the media on Monday.

“I have already expressed my views on that‚” said Rabada‚ referring to his July 17 Twitter post wherein he expressed his support of the Black Lives Matter campaign.