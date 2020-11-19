Cricket

Three cricket players isolated after one tests Covid-19 positive

By Reuters - 19 November 2020 - 06:37
All three players have been placed in immediate isolation in Cape Town.
All three players have been placed in immediate isolation in Cape Town.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

SA's preparation for a limited-overs home series against England suffered a jolt with three players placed in isolation after one of them tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Nearly 50 tests were conducted before players and support staff entered their bio-secure base in Cape Town for the series featuring three Twenty20 Internationals followed by an equal number of one-dayers.

"One player has returned a positive test result and two players were considered close contacts based on the risk assessment undertaken by the medical team," Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"All three players have been placed in immediate isolation in Cape Town as part of the Covid-19 protocols. While all players are asymptomatic, CSA's medical team will monitor them to ensure their health and well-being."

The three were not identified.

South Africa have not named any replacement but two new players will join the group for the inter-squad practice matches on Saturday.

The series, which will be played behind closed doors, gets underway with the first Twenty20 match in Cape Town on Nov. 27.

Cricket SA's upheaval worries visitors England

England’s explosive wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler says they are concerned at whether their limited-overs tour to South Africa is going to take ...
Sport
1 day ago

Still no contract between Cricket SA and cash-strapped SABC for TV coverage of England tour

With just eight days before the first ball of the England tour is bowled at Newlands next week‚ the cash-strapped SABC still has no contract in ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule and the asbestos case: ANC SG granted R200,000 bail
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X