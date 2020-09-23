The Dolphins have announced that batsman Marques Ackerman will lead the side in the domestic 4-Day Series while Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj will be captain in limited overs format.

Ackerman’s leadership has already been tested as he led in an interim capacity at the beginning of 2020 where helped in the turnaround that saw the Dolphins win two 4-Day matches in a row and one draw.

Reacting to the appointments‚ Dolphins coach Imraan Khan said he believes that Ackerman’s approach to the game makes him the right man for the job on a permanent basis.

“Marques was critical in our turnaround last season‚ both in the role that he played as a leader and also in the role that he played with the bat‚” Khan said.

“He has got fantastic energy and he drives a very high standard both on and off the field and his influence in the side made the decision an easy one for us.”

Ackerman‚ who was the Dolphins highest run scorer in the 4-Day competition last season‚ is relishing taking on a role that has been filled by some of the biggest names of KwaZulu-Natal cricket.

“To be given the captaincy full-time is an incredible honour and a challenge that I am very excited about. The Dolphins have had a long history of brilliant captains and to be given the job is hugely rewarding.

"We have got a very strong bunch of players and leaders within the squad which will make my job a lot easier. We cannot wait to get back on the field in the next few weeks and are looking forward to starting off where we finished at the end of last season.”

The Dolphins are currently preparing for the season which is expected to get underway in November and Khan is excited that the team will finally get back onto the field.

“Having better knowledge about a start to the season has given us clarity in to how we want to prepare. With that said‚ even with the uncertainty around the season the boys have trained exceptionally well through this period‚” he added.

Asked about the balance of his squad for the upcoming season‚ Khan feels that they have covered their bases across the board.

“We have a good group of players and I think we have recruited quite nicely but what’s been the most impressive thing for me is the hunger and desire amongst the group. It’s evident to see in practice situations how the guys have been driving and pushing each other and maintaining a very high standard in the practice sessions.”