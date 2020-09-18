Cricket South Africa’s acting president Beresford Williams has dug in his heels‚ saying he won’t be stepping down despite being the longest-serving board member who has survived the organisation’s storms.

Williams‚ who has served on the board since 2013‚ ascended to the vice-presidency in early 2019 when now fired chief executive officer Thabang Moroe vacated the vice-presidency.

Williams moved into the presidency last month on the back of Chris Nenzani’s abrupt resignation.

TimesLive reported in July that Williams was implicated in a conflict of interest with regards to a CSA partnership deal concluded with the Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) for the infrastructure development at Newlands in Cape Town.

At the time‚ CSA said the issue of conflict of interest was part of a forensic investigation and they couldn’t pre-empt its findings.

That same forensic report is the one that’s under lock and key to a point where perusing it requires the signing of a non-disclosure agreement.

Williams said he’ll stay on until the CSA’s member’s council‚ the organisation’s highest decision-making body‚ decides otherwise.

“I believe I’m still committed‚ I’m passionate‚ can still contribute and serve the game. I choose not to go‚” Williams said.

“We as a board and as collective leadership had dealt with matters head-on and I do believe we’re moving forward as a collective. I’ll continue to serve until such time the member’s council decides otherwise.

“I took a decision that I either move on or I continue to serve. I decided on the latter to serve the game that I’m passionate about.

“I’ve been a servant of the game at various levels. If there was anything in which I believe I acted irresponsibly or not in the interests of the game as a director‚ I would have moved on.”

KwaZulu-Natal cricket president and member’s council representative Ben Dladla has been asking for the report to be released so that the organisation can chart a new path forward.

Williams‚ though‚ said the member’s council were unanimous on all decisions that had been taken.

“I know that Dladla was part of the member’s council who unanimously resolved that after the engagement with the report that was led by legal representatives‚ he shared his thoughts. He was very satisfied and supported the way forward‚” Williams said.

“He needs to account for his media comments. If there was any case that were a cause for concern‚ those parties would have stood down.

“The report related to anyone going to the annual general meeting was resolved at the member’s council. There weren’t any negative findings associated with any of the recommendations that affected the AGM.

“We’ve got a process in place and we’ll stick to the process. The board will be held accountable and we’ll act decisively.”