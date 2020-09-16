Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) independent board member Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw is set to be hauled over the coals by the organisation for her social media comments in relation to Momentum’s decision to pull out as sponsors of ODI cricket.

CSA’s problems deepened further on Tuesday after the financial services group announced that they would not renew their sponsorship of ODI cricket when their contract expires at the end of April next year.

As CSA started to eat itself from within late last year with governance control malfunctioning and sponsors threatening to exit en masse‚ Momentum issued an ultimatum in December.

The financial services provider demanded that president Chris Nenzani and his vice-president Beresford Williams resign or the company would “reconsider” its sponsorship of CSA.

Nenzani and Williams clung to power for dear life and refused to resign despite massive pressure from key stakeholders‚ including the players‚ sponsors and the public.

Nenzani only relinquished his power when he stepped down last month with Williams stepping up as interim president.

Kula-Ameyaw apparently made things worse with her comments on Wednesday in response to a tweet from eNCA of their interview with Momentum’s head of sponsorships Carel Bosman.