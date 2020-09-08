Cricket South Africa (CSA) has moved to clarify comments published in the media attributed to acting CEO Kugandrie Govender that said the organisation allegedly planned to only hire black consultants in an attempt to speed up the pace of transformation.

After a meeting with the department of sports last week‚ Govender reportedly said in an interview that CSA intended to take this direction to address transformation.

The decision had a mixed reception‚ with some rejecting it while others in SA's divided society welcomed it warmly.

The Institute for Race Relations (IRR) and AfriForum reacted with threats of legal action but that may become unnecessary after CSA clarified its position on its transformation policies.

Here is a full response from CSA:

“CSA has noted with much sadness‚ the recent media reports about the organisation’s position on transformation and with specific reference to the use of consultants and particularly white consultants.

“While we respect the opinions currently doing rounds in the public domain and including some media reports that continue to give coverage to this issue‚ we want to confirm that CSA has not taken and will not take a decision to work exclusively with black consultants. These stories are factually incorrect‚” CSA said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Transformation has always been one of the five pillars on which Cricket South Africa (CSA) is built.

“It is indeed a national imperative that is legally embedded in our constitution. It is‚ therefore‚ imperative that we constantly remind ourselves of its importance in the way in which we conduct our business.

“The media reports around the statements made by our Acting Chief Executive are not a correct reflection of the sentiment that CSA had sought to convey.

“CSA therefore reiterates that it does not have a policy of excluding any racial grouping‚ in favour of the other.

“As part of our corporate business model‚ CSA has adopted and also subscribes to the country’s BBBEE Act and Affirmative Action policy.

“What this means is that CSA has a moral and legal obligation to implement these two prescripts‚ while still embracing the need for all South Africans to live their cricketing dreams regardless of background‚ culture or ethnicity and this includes the services that we procure from external service providers.

“Our view is that transformation is not just about our human capital which we value very highly but covers all areas of our operations.

“A good example has been the transformation of our business model to provide essential sustainability not only to Cricket South Africa but to its affiliate members and franchises.

“What we know and have engendered into our business philosophy is that NO business can hope to thrive or grow if it does not extend its appeal to all South Africans and broaden its potential market.

“Therefore‚ we acknowledge that diversity is a strength not a weakness.

“As a democratic and non-racial institution CSA is well aware of the need to provide equality and quality of opportunity to all and we do also emphasise that this has to be seen in the context of our unhappy history that for more than a century had deprived the majority of our population from living their cricket dreams both on the field of play and in many other areas.

“CSA regrets that current coverage of our intention to convey this important issue.”