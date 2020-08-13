Cricket SA director of cricket and former Proteas captain Graeme Smith says he was never in charge of selection during his long leadership tenure‚ but was also hurt by accusations made by former provincial and national teammate Thami Tsolekile in a radio interview on Tuesday.

Smith took to Twitter to respond to Tsolekile’s claims that he was deliberately sidelined when he was the national team’s reserve wicketkeeper and not getting an opportunity to replace long-time incumbent Mark Boucher.

Boucher‚ who was forced into retirement during the 2012 tour to England because of an eye injury‚ has since become the men’s national team coach.

Tsolekile was on tour with the team‚ but AB de Villiers was handed the gloves‚ a role he continued in across all formats until the emergence of Quinton de Kock.

“I should emphasise that I was never in charge of selections. I had an opinion as captain‚ but the casting vote was with the coach and the selectors‚” Smith said.

“In the 2012 tour that Thami alluded to‚ there was a whole panel of selectors. Thami was the reserve wicketkeeper to AB de Villiers and this was communicated to him on both the England and the Australia tours by Gary Kirsten‚ which was previously acknowledged by Thami.