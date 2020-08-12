Thabang Moroe goes to court to interdict Cricket SA's meeting

Drama unfolded on Wednesday when it emerged that suspended Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Thabang Moroe could file papers at the high court in a bid to stop the organisation from proceeding with plans to haul him before the board on Thursday.

SowetanLIVE can confirm that CSA sent a letter to Moroe last month notifying him of its intention to terminate his contract for “cause”.

The embattled organisation invited the suspended CEO to present himself before the board on Thursday August 13 to give reasons why he should not be dismissed.

Employers can activate a “termination for cause” clause for any actions that are considered as grave misconduct.

Moroe was suspended in December last year over allegations of misconduct and has continued to earn his full salary for the last nine months.

SowetanLIVE has established that Moroe has instructed his lawyers put the court papers on standby

He replied to CSA through his lawyers last week and turned down the invitation. He demanded to be subjected to a disciplinary process with an independent chairperson.

Moroe gave CSA until 10am on Wednesday August 12 to abort their plans but the cricket governing body refused to withdraw.