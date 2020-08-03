Smith hints at internal agendas at Cricket SA: 'It’s been a cancer within the organisation for a while'

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) lack of direction in finalising suspended chief executive officer’s Thabang Moroe disciplinary proceedings has become a source of concern for the organisation's director of cricket Graeme Smith.

Moroe‚ who initialised contact with Smith last year‚ was suspended in December but CSA have consistently failed to meet deadlines they set themselves to finalise the disciplinary proceedings.

Smith admitted that he’s been insulated from that process.

“I don’t understand the complexities and I’ve certainly been removed from all of these processes.