Cricket South Africa (CSA) have finalised a charge sheet in their misconduct allegations case against suspended CEO Thabang Moroe and will announce the charges publicly in the coming days‚ SowetanLIVE has established.

The CSA board of directors met on Tuesday and insiders said after lengthy deliberations‚ the body resolved to charge Moroe with six counts of misconduct.

Below are the counts the CSA board plans to charge Moroe with:

The framework agreement with GSC‚ the commercial partner to CSA in the Mzansi Super League

Revocation of media accreditation for journalists during the Mzansi Super League

The abuse of CSA credit cards

Relationship with the SA Cricketers Association

The other two charges relate to the procurement of a service provider allegedly without going through a tender process and Moroe’s alleged refusal to participate in the forensic investigation (insubordination).

Next week will mark eight months since Moroe was suspended on full pay.

CSA confirmed receiving the audit and forensic report from Fundudzi Forensic Services last month but said this week that it is not ready for release.

“We will share the relevant sections when we are in a position to do so when the matter has been brought to conclusion‚” CSA told SowetanLIVE in a statement on Tuesday ahead of the board meeting.

Insiders told SowetanLIVE that these are the same charges that the CSA board used in its disciplinary proceedings against suspended chief operation officer Naseei Appiah‚ sacked head of sales and sponsorship Clive Eksteen and former acting director of cricket and now a consultant Corrie van Zyl.

SowetanLIVE reported on Wednesday that Appiah had won his appeal after he was initially found guilty.

Eksteen lost his appeal but took CSA to the CCMA and a court date is still impending. Van Zyl was also dismissed but was somehow given a consultancy role.

The trio who occupy executive management roles were suspended in October last year on allegations of dereliction of duty‚ among others.

“How are they going to make any of these charges against Moroe stick if they could not hold against all the three guys‚” asked a highly-placed insider.

“As an outsider looking in it becomes very clear to one that the board of CSA has lost the plot‚ they have left the crease and should be stumped.

“One wonders how much all this fiasco is going to cost the organization in legal fees‚ whether the members council is strong enough to hold the board to account‚ and if the handouts they are getting from the board are good enough to keep their heads buried in the sand?”