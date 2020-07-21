Cricket

Indian cricket board wants IPL in UAE from September

By afp.com - 21 July 2020 - 11:17
Delhi Capitals South African bowler Kagiso Rabada (C) celebrates with his teammates after he dismissed Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer David Warner (not in picture) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match at the Feroz Shah Kotla cricket stadium in New Delhi on April 4, 2019.
Image: Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP

India's cricket board is seeking government approval to hold the Indian Premier League, the world's richest cricket tournament, in the United Arab Emirates from September, its chairman told AFP on Tuesday.

The postponement of the Twenty20 World Cup until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic has opened the way for the suspended IPL, which the Board of Control for Cricket in India wants to run from September until early November.

"It will be held in the UAE but first the board will seek permission from the Indian government to stage it there," IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said.

