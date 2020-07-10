CSA boss Nenzani on Gauteng Lions' letter: ‘I’ve compiled my response’

Cricket SA (CSA) president Chris Nenzani says he is in the process of responding to a letter sent to him by the Central Gauteng Lions (CGL) cricket board on Wednesday.

The six-page, 29-point memo compiled by the CGL board, which TimesLive possesses, is addressed to Nenzani, the CSA’s members’ council and CSA’s acting chief executive officer, Dr Jacques Faul.

It deals with the recent administrative lapses that have blighted the organisation, especially regarding how they have handled suspended chief executive officer Thabang Moroe’s forensic investigation.

Moroe has been suspended by CSA since December 2019. He is a former CGL president who then became CSA’s vice-president.

Nenzani said he was in the process of sending the response he had already compiled.

“The letter has been sent to me and I’m ready to respond to the Lions,” Nenzani said.

“At this point, I’ve already compiled my response, but I’m going to respond to the person who sent the letter. My response is ready. It’s just a case of responding to the person who sent the letter.”