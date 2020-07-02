West Indies coach Phil Simmons won't be sacked over funeral attendance

West Indies coach Phil Simmons was told on Wednesday he was in no danger of losing his job after the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) president said the former Test batsman should be sacked for attending his father-in-law's funeral.

Simmons is currently in self-isolation at the team's on-site hotel at Old Trafford ahead of next week's first Test against England at Southampton after being granted a request for compassionate leave before the squad left for Britain.

Simmons temporarily left the West Indies' protective bubble to attend the funeral, which took place in Britain.

Simmons has twice tested negative for the coronavirus and will rejoin the squad if he's given the all-clear following another test carried out on Wednesday.