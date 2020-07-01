Cricket SA fails to meet own deadline to release findings on investigation on suspended CEO Moroe

The embattled Cricket South Africa (CSA) board has failed to meet its own deadline to release the findings and recommendations from a forensic investigation on suspended chief executive Thabang Moroe by June 30.

Moroe was suspended by phone by president Chris Nenzani on December 5 over “allegations of misconduct” and is yet to have a consultation with the Fundudzi Forensic Services investigators appointed by CSA on March 6.

Briefing the portfolio committee on sport‚ Arts and Culture on June 19 in Parliament on CSA’s annual performance report and a turn-around strategy‚ Nenzani told the august house that the “forensic auditors are in the process of finalising other investigations with a target date of 30 June 2020 for issuing the draft report for comments”.

Nenzani committed to the June 30 deadline again a week ago when he told TimesLIVE that “I remain confident that we will meet the June 30 deadline I set which I outlined at the media briefing you attended last week (June 16)”.