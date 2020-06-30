Following the go-ahead from sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and the authorisation for sport to return to controlled training‚ Cricket South Africa (CSA) have named a High Performance training squad for the Proteas.

During a camp that started on Monday‚ CSA said players will train in small monitored groups with identified coaches from their nearest franchise teams.

And those sessions will be in accordance with the guidelines set out by the CSA COVID-19 Steering Committee and approved by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD)‚ an arm of the National Department of Health.

CSA chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra said their protocols are in line with NICD.

“We engaged with the NICD who were comfortable with our protocols and responses to their queries for further details in some respects.

"Our prevention programme‚ besides the regular testing of players and support staff‚ is predicated on personal hygiene measures and creating a sanitised ecosystem.

"COVID-19 compliance managers at each venue have assumed responsibility to ensure all the elements of the protocol are implemented‚” said Manjra.

Among senior players who have reported for camp are Quinton de Kock‚ Faf du Plessis‚ Temba Bavuma‚ Dean Elgar‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ Aiden Markram‚ Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir.

CSA also said that plans for the commencement of training for the women’s High Performance Training Squad are underway and will be relayed as soon as possible.

Proteas High Performance Squad: Quinton de Kock (Titans)‚ Dean Elgar (Titans)‚ Lungi Ngidi (Titans)‚ Aiden Markram (Titans)‚ Junior Dala (Titans)‚ Theunis de Bruyn (Titans)‚ Rassie van der Dussen (Lions)‚ Shaun von Berg (Knights)‚ Dwaine Pretorius (Lions)‚ Henrich Klaasen (Titans)‚ Temba Bavuma (Lions)‚ Reeza Hendricks (Lions)‚ Kagiso Rabada (Lions)‚ Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans)‚ Wiaan Mulder (Lions)‚ Bjorn Fortuin (Lions)‚ Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins)‚ David Miller (Dolphins)‚ Sarel Erwee (Dolphins)‚ Khaya Zondo (Dolphins)‚ Daryn Dupavillon (Dolphins)‚ Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins)‚ Senuran Muthusamy (Dolphins)‚ Keagan Petersen (Dolphins)‚ Imran Tahir (Dolphins)‚ Marques Ackerman (Dolphins)‚ Lutho Sipamla (Lions)‚ Edward Moore (Warriors)‚ Anrich Nortje (Warriors)‚ Sisanda Magala (Lions)‚ Glenton Stuurman (Warriors)‚ Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors)‚ Rudi Second (Warriors)‚ Pite van Biljon (Knights)‚ Raynaard van Tonder (Knights)‚ Gerald Coetzee (Knights)‚ Pieter Malan (Cobras)‚ Zubayr Hamza (Cobras)‚ Janneman Malan (Cobras)‚ Faf du Plessis (Titans)‚ Tony de Zorzi (Cobras)‚ Beuran Hendricks (Lions)‚ Nandre Burger (Cobras)‚ George Linde (Cobras)‚ Kyle Verreynne (Cobras).