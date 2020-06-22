'Giant of domestic cricket' - India mourns record-breaker Rajinder Goel

Indian cricket on Monday mourned the loss of record-breaking bowler Rajinder Goel, who despite taking 750 first-class wickets -- including an unmatched 637 in the Ranji Trophy -- never played for his country.

Goel, a left-arm spinner, died aged 77 on Sunday, prompting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to pay tribute to the veteran whose career lasted 27 years.

"The Indian cricketing community has lost a giant of domestic cricket today," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said of Goel, who played to the age of 44.

"His staggering record tells you about his craft and the control he had over it.

"To have a career that lasts more than 25 years and still be able to perform consistently speaks about his dedication and commitment towards the game.