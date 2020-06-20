Following Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa’s announcement on Friday that the 3TeamCricket tournament wasn’t given government thumbs up‚ Cricket South Africa have postponed the innovative venture until further notice.

The tournament‚ featuring three teams of eight players each‚ was going to take place on June 27 at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Centurion is reported to be an area that’s significantly affected by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

At Friday’s parliamentary sports portfolio committee meeting where CSA were briefing the ministry and the portfolio committee‚ Mthethwa said they had not given CSA the go-ahead‚ and that they were still processing their request and had not approved it.

In a statement‚ CSA said: “It has become clear that more work is needed in preparation including approval.”

When the level three lockdown regulations were announced‚ non-contact sports were given the green light to return to training and playing. Cricket falls under that umbrella‚ but it’s clear for a tournament to take place‚ there needs to be more light at the end of the tunnel from a health and safety perspective.

CSA’s acting chief executive officer Jacques Faul said they understood the decision-making behind the postponement of the tournament. Had it been given the go-ahead to take place‚ it would have been SA’s first form of cricket since the March lockdown that affected the tail-end of the domestic season.

“We’ll never host a game if we don’t get permission from the minister. We weren’t going to play under level three‚” Faul said.

“We were going to play under level one‚ so if we have to wait a little bit to get the protocols approved‚ then its fine. We only thought we were going to play under level one.

“It is confusing sometimes as the president will announce something‚ then the minister will do likewise from where things are gazetted. When that process happens‚ you have to provide your protocols and you have to go through all of the processes.”