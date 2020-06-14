September IPL in Sri Lanka is viable option, says Sunil Gavaskar

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar has said the Indian Premier League (IPL) could be staged in Sri Lanka in September with Australia's chances of hosting the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup in October looking bright.

The Twenty20 international showpiece is scheduled to take place from October 18 to November 19 but had been under threat because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Australia's decision to allow crowds of up to 10,000 in sports stadiums from June has breathed life into the staging of the tournament, with the International Cricket Council (ICC) set to make a decision next month.

"If the ICC believes that the World T20 can happen, then having the IPL looks difficult because it could only be held if the World T20 is postponed," the former India captain told local television channel Aaj Tak.