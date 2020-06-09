Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) efforts to restore confidence in key stakeholders‚ including the players’ union and sponsors‚ took a step backwards this week after the organisation’s governance controls again came into question following failure to finalise proceedings into suspended chief executive Thabang Moroe.

The embattled CSA continues to operate with an acting accounting officer‚ Dr Jacques Faul‚ who was roped in for the top job in December last year a day after Moroe was put on precautionary suspension over “allegations of misconduct”.

The SA Cricketers’ Association (Saca)‚ the country’s influential players’ union‚ on Monday came out with guns blazing in a statement criticising CSA for its failure to conclude Moroe’s suspension.

The union berated CSA for its inaction and accused the governing body of a "lack of will" to conclude Moroe’s suspension with full pay‚ which has cost the organisation just over R2m.

Saca president Omphile Ramela said CSA’s failure to finalise Moroe’s suspension undermines gains made in efforts to regain the confidence of the players‚ public‚ broadcasters and sponsors.

It took CSA a few hours to put together and send out a statement titled “CSA committed to transparent due process” in response to Saca.

“CSA has noted the concerns of our stakeholders regarding the delays in the conclusion of all the disciplinary matters‚” said CSA.

Almost the entire CSA executive management‚ as many as seven‚ including chief executive Moroe‚ were suspended and subjected to various disciplinary proceedings during a chaotic period for the organisations late last year.

“This situation is regrettable‚ and CSA would like to assure all cricket stakeholders of our uppermost intention to ensure absolute transparency on the related forensic outcomes once all of the related processes have been concluded‚” said CSA.

“Further to this‚ CSA would like to make it clear that the forensic auditors are currently finalizing the forensic report and once the auditors have tabled the report directly to the Board‚ CSA commits to sharing the findings of the report‚ in line with Board approval.”

The powerful Saca last year declared a dispute over unpaid players’ money from CSA and took the legal route before settling out of court.

A corporate governance expert‚ who asked not to be named as he works closely with CSA‚ said the corporate world views a company operating with an accounting officer for more than six months “as a sign of instability”.

Main sponsors Standard Bank did not renew its more than R100m-a-season financial injection when it came up for renewal in April.

The banking group said CSA’s governance shortcomings have damaged its reputation.