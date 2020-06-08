England bowler Archer urges victims to speak out against social inequality

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has urged victims of racial abuse to speak out following the death of an unarmed black man in police custody in the United States.

Video footage showed a white police officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, 46, for nearly nine minutes before he died on May 25, triggering outrage and protests across the world.

"I'm very glad the Black Lives Matter campaign has got as vocal as this," Archer, who was racially abused by a fan during a Test against New Zealand in November last year, wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

"As an individual, I've always been one for speaking out, especially if something bothers you. My personal view is that you should never keep things bottled up, because racism is not okay."