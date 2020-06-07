David Gower salutes the West Indies cricket for 'spirit of co-operation'

David Gower has urged the rest of world cricket to follow the West Indies in demonstrating a "spirit of co-operation" as the global game looks to get back on its feet amid the coronavirus.

The West Indies are due to arrive in England next week, ahead of a three-match Test series rescheduled for July even though the pandemic has claimed at least 48,000 lives in Britain, according to official figures.

International matches are central to the financing of the game at all levels, with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) estimating it could lose £252m if there are no fixtures at all this summer as a result of Covid-19.

"The West Indies have done us a favour," former England captain Gower told Britain's Press Association.

"It is a unique situation and one with huge pressures.

"It will be a huge relief for these games to happen because getting going again is the key."