Cricket South Africa acting chief executive officer Jacques Faul said the men’s national team West Indies’ tour that’s scheduled to take place at the end of July will be determined by this month’s International Cricket Council meeting.

As things stand‚ South Africa are supposed to make their first Test tour of the Caribbean in 10 years with the first Test scheduled for Trinidad on July 23 and the second Test at St Lucia on July 31.

The West Indies have three Wisden Trophy Tests against England scheduled for July 8 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton‚ followed by two at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 16 and July 2. Espncricinfo reported the West Indies will arrive in England on June 9 for quarantine and isolation purposes.

“We’re waiting on two things that’ll change the Future Tours Programme. The first one is where we’ll be going with the T20 World Cup. Once that’s confirmed‚ that’ll reshuffle the whole FTP‚” Faul said.

“The second one is an indication of when the Indian Premier League will take place because that’s also going to reshuffle the FTP.”

The novel coronavirus (Covid-19) has not only led to the postponement or cancellations of tours‚ but it’s held back the money-spinning Indian Premier League. It also threatens October’s ICC T20 World Cup that’s supposed to take place in Australia.

England’s domestic season has yet to start because of Covid-19 while South Africa’s and Australia’s ones were curtailed‚ even though they were already in the final stages of completion.

Faul said there’s a possibility of the tour itinerary changing in the event of a rescheduling. South Africa are scheduled to play two T20Is in Lauderhill in Florida on August 8 and 9 before returning to the West Indies to complete the series in Kingston‚ Jamaica.

“Everything is in limbo and there’s no uncertainty‚ but I think the ICC board is going to come to a decision next week and we’ll be moving from there. Even the make-up of the tour could look different‚ but the FTP could look very different‚” Faul said.

“There are government regulations and quarantine periods that vary from country to country. We try to honour as many matches in terms of the schedule.

“If it’s not possible‚ we’ll honour it in rescheduling‚ and we’ll do the best we can to accommodate everyone.”