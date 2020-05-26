Dr Jacques Faul is expected to continue in his role as Cricket South Africa's (CSA) acting chief executive officer beyond the expiry of his short six-month contract next month.

Faul assumed the leadership responsibilities at the organisation in December after the CSA Board of Directors suspended chief executive Thabang Moroe‚ on full pay‚ on allegations of misconduct.

Faul joined CSA after a chaotic period in December where the organisation suspended Moroe‚ had three board members resign and lost key sponsors in the form of Standard Bank.

Asked to comment on the future of Faul‚ CSA told TimesLIVE in a statement that the veteran administrator will continue until the board decides otherwise.