No fans, no saliva, hand sanitisers on boundary: Welcome to a new-look T10 cricket

No fans allowed, no saliva on the ball and hand sanitisers on the boundary ropes.

Welcome to cricket during coronavirus as it's being played out in the Caribbean this week.

Six teams are taking part in the Vincy T10 Premier League at the picturesque Arnos Vale venue near Kingstown, the main city on St Vincent.

Although very low key in the global affairs of international cricket, it's the first tournament to be staged in a Test-playing region since the advent of the Covid-19 crisis.

At first it was hoped that spectators would be allowed to attend as the risk of infection was considered to be extremely low in a country with just 18 recorded cases.