The Central Gauteng Lions (CGL) elected a new board at Saturday’s annual general meeting but deferred the election of a new president to replace Jack Madiseng and a new chairperson.

The CGL’s new board now consists of Ebrahim Lambat‚ Lucky Lesele‚ Mark Patterson‚ Lunga Kupiso‚ Earl Glennistor‚ Yasin Manack and Anne Vilas.

The members also appointed three alternate directors in Dean Laing‚ Koketso Nthimbane and Mike Sacher.

The board will decide on the presidency in due course.