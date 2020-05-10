Players must play, crowd or no crowd, says former England captain Kevin Pietersen

The resumption of sport will lift morale for people around the world during the Covid-19 crisis and cricketers owe it to fans to play behind closed doors if that hastens the process, former England captain Kevin Pietersen has told Reuters.

The spread of novel coronavirus has brought sport across the world to a standstill over the last two months and Pietersen thinks every effort should be made to resume professional cricket as soon as it is safe to do so.

"Fans, the public, need a morale boost. Their morale at the moment is so negative, so down in the dumps," the 39-year-old said in an interview.

"Sport is so uplifting and so positive for so many people. New sport will have to be played behind closed doors until we find a vaccination for coronavirus. Sportsmen have got to deal with it."