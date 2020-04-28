Cricket

England captain Root reveals Ellen DeGeneres sledges

By afp.com - 28 April 2020 - 19:12
Joe Root of England is interviewed after day 5 of the International Test Series 2019/20 match between South Africa and England at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town on 7 January 2020.
Image: © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

England captain Joe Root said on Tuesday he had been sledged during his cricket career for looking like American comedian and chat show host Ellen DeGeneres.

Sledging, the practice where a fielding side verbally abuses a batsman to disturb his concentration, can take many forms.

But Root said he understood what had led opponents to come up with the unusual jibe.

"I've been called Ellen DeGeneres on a number of occasions over the course of my career," Root told BBC Radio 1.

"I think there's a likeness there."

With the start of the English cricket season suspended until July at the earliest because of the coronavirus, Root, 29, appeared on the pop music station to select some of his favourite records.

He opted for 'Mardy Bum' by the Arctic Monkeys and 'She Moves In Her Own Way' by the Kooks as his opening two 'Mancave Anthems'.

His choices also included 'The Greatest Show' as a tribute to England star all-rounder Ben Stokes.

