South Africa cricket team sets deadlines for tours

The South African team will require six weeks of preparation before embarking on any tours, Cricket South Africa's acting director of cricket, Graeme Smith, said on Tuesday.

With South Africa in official lockdown until April 16 because of COVID-19, Smith said in a video media conference that the players needed to take responsibility for maintaining their fitness while at home but would also need to work on cricket skills as a group before touring.

"We have to review the situation every week," he said, "but we estimate we would need around six weeks before any tour."

South Africa are due to tour Sri Lanka in early June for three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals.