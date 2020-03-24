Lions and Dolphins declared franchise champions after coronavirus disruption

The Lions and the Dolphins have been declared franchise champions of the 4-Day Domestic Series and the Momentum One-Day Cup respectively after Cricket South Africa (CSA) earlier this month suspended all forms of the game in the country for 60 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CSA announced on Tuesday that its board of directors and the members’ council endorsed a recommendation from acting director of cricket Graeme Smith that tournament titles be awarded to teams that were at the top of the log standings before the coronavirus brought world cricket to a standstill.

“This is undoubtedly the fairest way to decide the various winners‚” said Smith on Tuesday.

The Lions were perched at the top of the 4-Day Domestic Series with two rounds to play while the Dolphins ruled the roost at the summit of the Momentum One-Day Cup.

CSA also said One-Day Cup tournament sponsors Momentum agreed the prize money would be split among the semi-finalists.

The prize monies were distributed on a 40-30-15-15 percentage share with the Dolphins walking away with the lions’ share followed by the Lions‚ the Warriors and the Knights.

Meanwhile‚ Western Province women enjoyed a productive season by winning the Women’s T20 League before narrowly missing out on the double with North West clinching the CSA Women’s Provincial 50-over League trophy by just one point.

Border secured their promotion into the National League while relegation to the Regional Pool has been confirmed for Free State.

CSA suspended all forms of the game in the country for 60 days after the government banned gatherings larger than 100 people in response to the threat of the coronavirus outbreak.

Full List of Winners

4-Day Series winners:

The Lions

Momentum One-Day Cup winners:

The Dolphins

CSA Provincial Three-Day Cup winners:

Easterns and KwaZulu Natal joint winners

CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge winners:

Free State and Northern Cape joint winners

Women’s T20 League winners:

Western Province

Women’s Provincial 50-over League winners:

North West