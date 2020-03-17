England paceman Jofra Archer hits out at racist abuse

England pace bowler Jofra Archer said racism should be "addressed properly" after he posted on his Instagram account racist messages he had received.

The 24-year-old has been subjected to racist abuse in the past, notably during the second Test defeat by New Zealand last year.

A spectator was subsequently banned from international and domestic matches in New Zealand for two years.

Archer - who in just seven Test matches since making his debut last year has taken 30 wickets including three five-wicket hauls - said it beggared belief people could post such hateful things.

"I will never understand how people feel so freely to say these things to another human being," he said.