Sho Madjozi clears the air on Kagiso Rabada romance rumours

By Kyle Zeeman - 28 February 2020 - 12:43
Sho Madjozi is a BIG fan of cricket.
Image: Kyle Zeeman

Sho Madjozi has broken her silence on rumours that she is dating Proteas cricket star Kagiso Rabada, insisting the pair are just friends. 

The streets were hot with claims about a budding romance between the two when they were spotted together at the NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago, US, earlier this month.

SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE caught up with the John Cena star at the premiere of Netflix's first African original series, Queen Sono, and got the tea from Sho.

“We are actually friends,” she said, with a giggle.

She said the pair hang out often.

“I suppose the rumours come from the fact that we hang out a lot and I am a big fan of cricket.”

Speaking to YOU magazine, Kagiso also poured cold water over the rumours.  

“She’s a friend of mine,” he said, adding that they had first started chatting on Instagram a year and a half ago.

Meanwhile, the streets are still here for the "romance".

Queen Sono is Netflix's first African original series and is set to hit Netflix screens on February 28 2020. The action-packed series starring Pearl Thusi was filmed in 27 African countries. The series was produced by Kagiso Lediga, who said he had the vision of things from the start.

WATCH | From Nandos to the drip: 3 times Sho Madjozi was proudly Southy in America

Sho Madjozi is representing the country in a big way overseas, from her attire to the food she is eating,
