Cricket

England win the toss and elect to bowl first against SA at the Wanderers Stadium

By Liam Del Carme - 09 February 2020 - 11:17
Quinton de Kock of South Africa and Eoin Morgan of England during the 2020 One Day International Series match at Imperial Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on 09 February 2020.
Quinton de Kock of South Africa and Eoin Morgan of England during the 2020 One Day International Series match at Imperial Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on 09 February 2020.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

England have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third One Day International against South Africa at an overcast Wanderers Stadium.

South Africa are one up in the series having won at Newlands‚ while the second ODI in Durban was washed out on Friday.

Teams

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock (captain)‚ Reeza Hendricks‚ Temba Bavuma‚ Rassie van der Dussen‚ Jon-Jon Smuts‚ David Miller‚ Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Beuran Hendricks‚ Lungi Ngidi‚ Lutho Sipamla‚ Tabraiz Shamsi.

England:

Jason Roy‚ Jonny Bairstow‚ Joe Root‚ Eoin Morgan‚ Joe Denly‚ Tom Banton‚ Moeen Ali‚ Tom Curran‚ Adil Rashid‚ Chris Jordan‚ Saqid Mahmood.

Trending

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
World Cancer Day: Meet the doctor providing free surgeries in Cape Town
X