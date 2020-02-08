Quinton De Kock rallies Proteas for series win in PinkDay ODI

The fact that South Africa weren’t able to get a full game in against England because of the weather on Friday is of little concern to Proteas ODI skipper Quinton de Kock ahead of Sunday’s third and final ODI at the Wanderers.

With the clouds opening up on Friday and Saturday, the weather is set to have a say in the same way it did in Durban on Friday.

Having lost the toss at Kingsmead, South Africa were put into bat and made 71/2 in 11.2 overs before the rain had the final say.

SA can’t lose the series now, but De Kock wants to win his first ODI series as captain and he wants to do it the right way.

“We’re not really thinking about that. We just want to get another win and get the series win. If we lose, that’s not quite the way we want to get things done so we’re going to try and push for the win,” De Kock said.

“It was disappointing we couldn’t get a full-on game but in saying that, we’ve got a very big game in that it’s the PinkDay ODI. Hopefully we can finish off with a win and get the series win.”