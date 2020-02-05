Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma has fired a salvo at sections of the media and fans who always blame transformation whenever he struggles to score the runs.

Bavuma fell to Chris Jordan two runs shy of his second ODI century after only three matches in this format in SA's seven wickets win over England at Newlands on Tuesday.

He put together a match-winning second wicket partnership of 173 with captain Quinton de Kock in the comprehensive win over the World Champions and said afterwards the harsh criticism he's received has been hard on him.

“It has been hard‚" he said.

"It’s not so much the dropping part because all players get dropped‚ and we all go through slumps if we are not scoring well.

"The awkwardness from my side has been throwing in talks of transformation and all of that.

“I think the one that really irks me the most is when you do well transformation is not spoken about‚ but when you do badly then transformation is thrown at the top of the agenda.

"I have a serious problem with that.

"I think we got to be able to take the good with the bad.

"If transformation is bad when a black Africans is not doing well‚ then when he is doing well let's also recognise transformation for what it has done.”

Bavuma pointed out that the incessant criticism comes from the media and fans.

“I don’t know to be honest‚ it comes from the media‚ it comes from the fans and I am not going to put a clause to it but it’s just there‚ it’s there‚" he continued.

"At the end of the day I am black and that’s my skin colour‚ I play cricket because I love it.

"I would like to think that the reason I am in the team is because of performances that I have put forward for my franchise side and also for the national team whenever I have been able to.”

Bavuma‚ who was injured for the Boxing Day Test in Centurion‚ recovered for the New Year’s Test in Cape Town but was left out of the side and sent back to the Lions where he scored a career best First Class 180 against the Dolphins.

“The discomfort was having to kind of navigate myself around those types of talks‚" he said.

"But players get dropped and I am not the last one to get dropped.

"That is something that as players we have to accept.”

Asked how it felt to be back on the field on Tuesday‚ Bavuma said he enjoyed it.

“To be honest it was good to be on the field and running around with the guys‚ in a different format and in a different type of pressure.

"I felt like I was a kid with no burden out there‚ just trying to enjoy this game of cricket.”