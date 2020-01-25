Cricket

Stokes apologises despite 'repeated abuse' from fans

By AFP - 25 January 2020 - 10:36
England's Ben Stokes. File Photo
England's Ben Stokes. File Photo
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

England star Ben Stokes apologised Friday for his angry exchange with a fan during the fourth and final Test against South Africa but claimed he was the victim of "repeated abuse".

Stokes described his reaction at the Wanderers as "unprofessional".

English cricket chiefs, however, claimed staff and players were subjected to "personal abuse during and after the day's play".

Stokes, the outstanding player in a series which England lead 2-1, stopped briefly as he left the field after being dismissed for just two and appeared to challenge a spectator, who evidently insulted him.

"Come say that to me outside the ground, you f***ing four-eyed c***," Stokes said, according to television footage captured as he left the field and started to climb the steps leading to the dressing room.

A clip of the incident was immediately distributed on social media.

Fiery Stokes could be in trouble over angry clash with fan at Wanderers

Star England all rounder Ben Stokes may find himself in the crosshairs of the International Cricket Council (ICC) following an angry exchange with a ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Witnesses told the Guardian newspaper that a middle-aged man, wearing a South Africa one-day cricket team shirt, had targeted Stokes, allegedly calling him a "ginger c***" and likening him to pop star Ed Sheeran.

"I wish to apologise for my language that was heard on the live broadcast today after my dismissal. I should not have reacted in that way," Stokes said in a statement released on his Twitter account.

"As I was leaving the playing area, I was subjected to repeated abuse from the crowd. I admit that my reaction was unprofessional, and I sincerely apologise for the language I used, especially to the many young fans watching the live telecast around the world.

"Throughout the Tests so far, the support from both sets of fans (England and South Africa) has been brilliant. One incident will not ruin such a competitive series, which we are determined to win."

England all-rounder Stokes could face disciplinary action for uttering an audible obscenity, which is a level one offence according to the International Cricket Council's code of conduct.

England were 192-4 at the end of the rain-shortened first day. 

Proteas belatedly find their mojo as England wilt late on day one

Just when it looked like South Africa’s quest to level the Test series was slipping from their grasp‚ the bowlers timeously found their mojo here on ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Faf du Plessis loses toss yet again‚ Beuran Hendricks handed Test debut at Wanderers

England have won the toss and elected to bat on the first day of the fourth Test against South Africa at the Wanderers on Friday afternoon.
Sport
1 day ago

England’s Bess claims five wickets as De Kock fight-back

Quinton de Kock led a fight-back after rain halted England’s destruction of South Africa’s top order on the third day of the third test at St ...
Sport
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X