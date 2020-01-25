Stokes apologises despite 'repeated abuse' from fans

England star Ben Stokes apologised Friday for his angry exchange with a fan during the fourth and final Test against South Africa but claimed he was the victim of "repeated abuse".

Stokes described his reaction at the Wanderers as "unprofessional".

English cricket chiefs, however, claimed staff and players were subjected to "personal abuse during and after the day's play".

Stokes, the outstanding player in a series which England lead 2-1, stopped briefly as he left the field after being dismissed for just two and appeared to challenge a spectator, who evidently insulted him.

"Come say that to me outside the ground, you f***ing four-eyed c***," Stokes said, according to television footage captured as he left the field and started to climb the steps leading to the dressing room.

A clip of the incident was immediately distributed on social media.