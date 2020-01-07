While epic match-saving gigs require a central figure‚ they also need partnerships to stretch the game.

Malan now stands as the bulwark that can prevent England from running away with the game while Rassie van der Dussen finds his feet in the pressured environment of saving a game.

Had South Africa not lost Du Plessis's wicket‚ it would have been a success.

Instead‚ it left England with one less wicket to claim over the next two sessions.

With survival being an hour by hour matter‚ South Africa were quite happy to have lost only one wicket before drinks while scoring 20 runs in the 13 overs.

The following 14 overs saw only 24 runs scored by the becalmed hosts.

They also seemed to have got over the Dean Elgar review controversy where he was given out caught behind off Denly on the fourth evening‚ from where he immediately reviewed.

While the ultra edge marker showed a blip when the ball passed his bat‚ his elbow also seemed to make contact with his pad at the same time.

It's already led to a debate on the absence of hot-spot‚ which could have presented a different outcome.

However‚ South Africa battled through the fourth evening to continue their resistance.

Night-watchman Keshav Maharaj (two) had his feet and his mind tied up by James Anderson's (2/23) out and in swingers.

When he was trapped plumb in front 15 minutes after play started‚ it was just reward for England and how they needed to start the day.