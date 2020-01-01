As player and coach, Boucher remains a fighter

During a playing career of 147 Test matches, Mark Boucher had a reputation as a fighter, always prepared to take on a challenge.

It’s a character trait which looks likely to continue in his new career as South Africa’s head coach.

It was a “great feeling” to be in a winning Proteas dressing room after the first Test against England in Centurion on Sunday, seven years after his playing career ended prematurely with a freak eye injury ahead of a Test series in England in 2012.

“Just watching the guys walk in, there were a couple with lumps in their throats. It means a lot for them to win a game of Test cricket,” he said.

But it was only a beginning. “There’s still a lot of work to be done for the rest of the series.”

Boucher gave two indicators of his coaching philosophy when he discussed wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, in both cases stressing a preference for taking the fight to the opposition.

De Kock’s first innings of 95 turned the match in South Africa’s favour. In the second innings he hit three sixes off England’s fast bowling hope Jofra Archer in a brief but spectacular statement of intent. Rabada took seven wickets in the match despite seeming to struggle for rhythm and consistency.

Boucher approved of De Kock’s seemingly cavalier batting style.